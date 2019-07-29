Red Velvet's Yeri and Ariana Grande's Friendship Just Became Insta-Official

Mon., 29 Jul. 2019

Ariana Grande, Yeri, Red Velvet

It's no secret that member of top K-pop girl group Red Velvet, Yeri is a huge fan of American songstress, Ariana Grande. Recently, however, Yeri has graduated from being an Ari-fan to an official Instagram friend, with Grande commenting on Yeri's recent video. 

ReVeluvs (Red Velvet's fandom) have been enjoying the interaction with these two international stars as they know how much Yeri loves Grande, professing her love for the Grammy award-winning singer at every chance she got. 

For instance, back on 18 July, Yeri said, "I love Ariana Grande. I really want to meet you before I die. I've been cheering for you since middle school like crazy. I hope you'll notice me sometime too."

Looks like Yeri's dream finally came true as Grande saw the video and reciprocated by commenting that she "needed to hug her asap" followed by a ton of heart emojis. 

After commenting on the video, Grande followed Yeri on Instagram and fans hope that this will be the start of a beautiful friendship. 

We can't help but ship these two talented musicians!

