Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are officially married!

Five weeks have passed since the YouTubers surprisingly got engaged in a Las Vegas nightclub, and now they have returned to Sin City to say their "I Do's."

On the big day, guests gathered at Armani Izadi's popular Graffiti Mansion to watch Tana and Jake exchange vows. Dressed in a beautiful and long white dress (although, she had several outfit changes!), the 21-year-old wowed the lucky attendees as she walked down the aisle to meet her charming groom.

The lovebirds exchanged vows in front of a massive pink and white flower wall.

Hours before Tana walked down the aisle, she uploaded a special video tribute to her beau. "I love you, Jake Paul," the title read. While the blonde beauty never appeared on screen, she did say romantic things about her future husband in the 8-minute clip.

"I love you. It actually still scares me so much to say it, because once I say it's somewhere out there than my head," she said. "It becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I'm so used to losing everything I love and I don't want to lose you."