Big Hit Entertainment Acquires GFRIEND's Music Label

One of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea and home to the phenomenon that is BTS, Big Hit Entertainment has bought over Source Music, the talent agency behind popular K-pop girl group, GFRIEND.

In a press release provided by Big Hit Entertainment, the company stated, "Having recently completed its contract to take over shares of Source Music, Big Hit will integrate (the company) as its subsidiary."

This is the latest business move by CEO Bang Si-Hyuk to diversify and expand the billion-dollar entertainment agency that is Big Hit Entertainment.

But fans of GFRIEND have nothing to be worried about, as Big Hit Entertainment assured that Source Music will retain all of its unique artists and continue their current style of management. The official statement from Big Hit went on to state, "Source Music's management team will remain at the helm in order to maintain the label's independence and unique colours."