K-Pop Girl Group ITZY Makes Their "ICY" Cool Comeback: Watch

What's cooler than being cool? Well, if you ask K-pop girl group ITZY, it's "ICY" cold!

Yeji, Ryujin, Lia, Chaeryeong and Yuna made their much-hyped summer comeback with music video "ICY" today — showing off the performance chops they're known for along with their keen fashion sense.

Shot on the streets of Los Angeles, the song, sung in both Korean and English, is bright pop melody that establishes ITZY as the new queens of cool.

This sentiment of being true to yourself and having confidence in yourself is the main message of the girls' new track, and can be seen in the lyrics of the song.

"What can I do though I seem cold/I don't care what you think because I'm cool," sings Chaeryeong in the opening verse. Lia backs her up in a later verse, saying, "Icy, but I'm on fire/A dream inside me, I'm confident."