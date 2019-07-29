Chrissy TeigenKatherine & Chris' babyMorgan StewartRoyalsPhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Beat the Scorching Heat With Risqué Bikinis

It's a hot girl summer, indeed.

By Alyssa Morin 29 Jul, 2019
FashionVacationCelebritiesGigi HadidBella Hadid
Bella HadidInstagram

The heatwave seems to be affecting everyone but Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Over the weekend, the dynamic duo has been soaking up the sun and celebrating their sister Alana Hadid's 34th birthday in Mykonos, Greece. "On my way to celebrate my unicorn of a big sister @lanzybear," the 24-year-old supermodel shared on Instagram. "She's been preparing me for this weekend / teaching me to dance in the rain for a while now // 4eva your baby sisterrrrr."

And it looks like the Hadid sisters aren't letting the rising temperatures kill their vibe as they've been rocking itty-bitty bikinis during their fun girls' trip. From a stringy polka dot two-piece to a thong bikini and more, the models have been baring it all!

"wish you were here," Bella wrote on the 'gram, alongside a sexy snap of her risqué swimsuit. Additionally, Gigi showed off her... assets as she rocked a bandeau top and thong bottoms.

Watch
Is Gigi Hadid's Outfit Sat-in or Out?--What the Fashion (S2, Ep3)

All in all, it looks like the Hadid beauties aren't letting this heatwave affect their vacation. To see their sexy swimwear and fun girls' trip, scroll through our gallery below!

BACKGRID
Rawr!

Gigi hits the beach in a Dipped in Blue bikini that's adorned with animal print. 

BACKGRID
Bella on the Beach

Bella sports a string bikini and accessorizes with a necklace and hip chain for her ensemble. 

Instagram
Strike a Pose

The Cali native shows off her modeling skills with this sexy snap.

Instagram
Orange You Glad

The 24-year-old supermodel bares her bum in a cheeky Instagram post. "mornin," she writes.

Instagram
Serving Face

The brunette beauty strikes a pose in an itty-bitty polka dot bikini. "wish you were here," she captions her Instagram post.

Instagram
Model Behavior

Nothing screams vacation quite like this photo. She's wearing a top and bottom from Devon Windsor's swimwear line.

Instagram
'70s Vibes

Giving us '70s realness, Bella shows off her summer-ready outfit and glowing skin. In fact, she's bringing back the halter top and bell-bottoms with this lewk. "my golden houuuur," she shares.

Instagram
Cheeky

The 24-year-old star shows off her, umm, assets.

Instagram
Selfie Queen

A perfect time to squeeze in a mirror selfie.

