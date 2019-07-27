Meghan King Edmonds says her son Hart has been making "great progress" following his devastating health diagnoses.

In June, the The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that the boy, her one of her and husband Jim Edmonds's twins and one of their three kids, had "irreversible brain damage." She said Hart's neurologist told her that the child had minor Periventricular Leukomalacia, a type of brain injury that affects premature infants and can cause disabilities. She said the doctor said it explains the rigidity in Hart's muscles, delayed physical milestones, his lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, stiffness in his joints, weakness in his lower back and his favored use of his right side.

On Saturday, Meghan posted on Instagram videos of Hart playing with his twin brother Hayes and 2-year-old sister Aspen and using furniture to keep his balance as he tried to walk around.

"Omg! This is such great progress!!" she wrote.