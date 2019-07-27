Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!

The former New York Yankees star and MLB icon turned 44 on Saturday. The night before, his fiancée Jennifer Lopez honored him in a very special way: She temporarily stopped her concert in Miami and had him come up onstage, along with her twins, Max and Emme, his daughters, Natasha and Ella, and her backup dancers. The guest of honor was presented with a 4-tiered Yankees-themed cake. J.Lo had the crowd yell, "Happy Birthday, A-Rod," and then she and her beau shared a sweet kiss.

Lopez then led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Rodriguez.

After the show, the two celebrated his special day at a party with friends. The cake was brought out again and sparklers were lit on it.

The cake was created by Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes.