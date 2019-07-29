22 Lipsticks Celebrity Makeup Artists Always Use

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pucker up, its National Lipstick Day!

We love lipstick. In fact, let's be real: What girl doesn't hoard about 20 tubes of lipstick at the bottom of their purse?

But finding the perfect lipstick can be very overwhelming and finding a good shade can be even more of an impossible task.

"Lipstick is the most personal part of your makeup routine," celebrity makeup artist Lauren D'Amelio told E! News. "It can tell a lot about a person's style and mood."

Fortunately, this holiday is a great excuse to try out some new next-level lip products and a group of celebrity makeup artists just made that easier for us.

E! News got the inside scoop on the best lip products on the market from some fabulous glam squad members. Take a look below at their picks that you need this summer.