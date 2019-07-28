16 Jaw-Dropping Items You Need to Celebrate Shark Week 2019

Calling all shark lovers!

It's the best time of the year. And no, it's not Christmas or a Kardashian holiday party. Instead, it's time for television's longest running must-see summer TV event.

If you have been living under a rock or the depths of the deep dark ocean for decades, Shark Week is a week of shark filled content on Discovery Channel including programs on shark history, horrifying true stories and more.

To gear up for the buzzworthy week, we picked out some of our favorite shark inspired apparel, accessories and more that you need if you are a true Shark Week fan. Take a look below at some of our fin-tastic picks.

Shark Week Long-Sleeve Beach Warning Flag Pocket T-Shirt

Get Shark Week ready with this shark logo long-sleeve. Men should keep their size, and women should size down. 

$52 Vineyard Vines
Sock Fancy 2019 Collection

Keep your feet warm and stay trendy in these amazing Shark Week socks. 

$45 Sock Fancy
Keep Swimming Printed Flip Flops

Spend your beach days with your shark friends on your feet in this cute pair of flip-flops. 

$33 Vineyard Vines
Men's Boxer Brief W/ Fly

You never knew you needed shark underwear until now! We love these Shark Week themed boxer briefs. 

$24 MeUndies
Cage Diver Pocket T-Shirt

If you're a Shark Week fan, you need this graphic tee. 

$45 Vineyard Vines
Shark Week Knockaround Glasses

Protect your eyes from the sun with these trendy sunnies so you can watch Shark Week all week long!

$35 Knockaround
Vans x Shark Week Kids Slip-Ons

We are obsessed with these unique kids slip-on shoes from Vans. 

$45 Vans
Unisex Onesie

Grab your popcorn and this trendy onesie and you're all set for Shark Week this year! 

$78 MeUndies
U-Back Bralette

Get active in this adorable multi-colored shark bra that provides coverage, support, and feel good style. 

$32 MeUndies
Vans x Shark Week Boys Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Show off your love for Shark Week with this amazing long-sleeve shirt. 

$30 Vans
Costazul Shark Set

Watch Shark Week while getting comfy in these shark patterned sheets, available in twin and queen size. 

$58
$47 - $93 Nautica
Kids Shark Lunchbox

Your kids will love bringing this cute shark lunchbox along with them to school all year long. 

$30
$15 Gap
BigMouth Inc. Giant Man-Eating SharkPool Float

We are obsessed with this hilarious pool toy, which is over four feet tall and holds up to 200 lbs.

$29 Amazon
Shark Graphic Shirt & Shorts Pajama Set

With adorable shark PJs like these, you probably won't ever want to leave your couch. 

$25 Forever 21
Baby Aspen 'Let the Fin Begin' Hooded Terry Robe, Bath Mitt & Slippers Set

How cute is this?! Keep your kids warm and cozy or make bath time a little more playful with this four-piece set.

$40 Nordstrom
EMU Australia Little Creatures-Shark Snow Boot

These cute shark booties are a perfect gift for your shark loving little ones. 

$90 Amazon
