Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly mourning the loss of their puppy Waldo Picasso.

TMZ reports the Alaskan Klee Kai dog was struck and killed by a car on the streets of New York City earlier this week. A rep for Jonas described the unfortunate incident as a "freak accident," with the outlet reporting that the couple's dog walker was taking Waldo for a stroll on his leash when he ran into oncoming traffic after being scared by a pedestrian.

Joe and Sophie have yet to address their unimaginable loss publicly. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Waldo was welcomed into the Jonas-Turner family in April 2018. Their other dog, Porky Basquiat Jonas, introduced his new friend to the rest of the world with an adorable Instagram post.

He captioned the photo, "Me, my parents and I have adopted my actual brother from the same litter. Please welcome my little brother @waldopicassojonas."