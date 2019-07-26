Miley Cyrus' Hot Girl Summer Heats Up With Some Seriously Racy Photos

Miley Cyrus can't—and never will—be tamed.

On Friday, the pop songstress continued to push the envelope of what's considered appropriate by Instagram's standards when she shared a scandalous snapshot with her 96 million followers. Posing on a couch in a white tank top and matching thong undies, 26-year-old Miley is clearly making the most of the season's rising temperatures.

The "Mother's Daughter" singer captioned the racy moment, "Hot Girl Summer," a reference to rapper Megan Thee Stallion's viral catchphrase. The hip-hop star's fans popularized the motto on social media, and Hot Girl Meg herself recently defined "Hot Girl Summer" as a lifestyle to emulate all year around.

"Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc," Megan Thee Stallion tweeted.

And it's safe to say our girl Miley is doing exactly that.