One of former President George W. Bush's daughters could have become the Duchess of Sussex.

While co-hosting NBC's Today show on Friday, Jenna Bush Hager, 37, recalled trying to set up Prince Harry with her twin sister Barbara Bush, before he got together with his now-wife Meghan Markle.

"I interviewed Prince Harry once. We get to the shoot, we're at the Invictus Games. It is so sunny...we can barely open our eyes," Jenna said. "And he's like, 'Can we do this?' I'm like, Prince Harry, is that you?' And he has really beautiful light eyes, which are sensitive to the sun. I know, because my daughters have light eyes. So Prince Harry was like, 'We have to wear sunglasses, don't you think?'"

They both did during the interview, and Jenna said she regretted it.

"I regretted it because the pictures...it was like a barrier between us," she said. "And I tried to set him up with my sister and it didn't work...This is before Meghan, obviously before baby Archie, this is long ago."