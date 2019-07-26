Happy birthday MJ!

Kris Jenner's mother and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' grandmother Mary Jo Shannon turned 85 on Friday. Kim Kardashian and her siblings posted sweet online tributes to the family matriarch.

"Happy 85th Birthday to my grandma MJ! The Queen!!!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a throwback photo showing her and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as kids with Kris and MJ.

Kim also shared pics of her and MJ with other family members, including husband Kanye West and kids North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 2 months. She also posted family pics taken at a photo booth at her grandmother's early birthday party last weekend.

"Happy 85th Birthday to my hero, my grandma MJ!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful that you have been such a strong force in my life and always there to guide me and give me the best advice."