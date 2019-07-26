Brown and Drake have come a long way since an infamous nightclub incident.

In 2012, Brown and Drake partied separately at a New York venue, when a scuffle broke out. A source told E! News that Drake supposedly approached Brown outside the venue and that an unidentified person threw a bottle at the latter star. A rep for Drake said at the time that "Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind" and "was on his way out of the club when the altercation began." No charges were filed.

A year later, during an appearance at a Hollywood party, Brown had the DJ stop playing music, just before he was about to play a track by Drake, and told the crowd, "The DJ can play this s--t, but I want you all to know, F--k Drake!"

In a 2013 interview with GQ, Drake addressed the 2012 nightclub incident and feud with Brown.

"I don't want my name to be synonymous with that guy's name. I really don't," he said. "I wish we could sit down, just like you and me are right now, and talk it out man-to-man. But that's not going to happen. I'm not confrontational, but if someone challenges, I'm not going to back down."

"It's embarrassing, the amount of media coverage," he said. "Two rappers fighting over the woman. He's not even a rapper, but still, it's the last way you want your name out there. It distracts from the music. But he's made me the enemy, and that's the way it's gonna stay, I guess."

Later in the year, Brown wrote on Facebook that he was "hanging with Drake in the studio." A photo of the two in a music studio also surfaced on Instagram a year later.

Drake later hosted the 2014 ESPYs and took part in a skit with Brown and Blake Griffin. Later in the year, Nicki Minaj released her single "Only," which features both Brown and Drake, as well as Lil Wayne.