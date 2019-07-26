Officially official! Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are celebrating their marriage, one more time!

As E! News exclusively reported, the Vanderpump Rules couple obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas earlier this week. This move came shortly after it was revealed (by Lance Bass!) that Tom and Katie weren't legally married. But, now that the couple is making it official, they're celebrating with their co-stars in Sin City.

Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix have all been documenting their time with the "newlyweds" on social media. Stassi's boyfriend, Beau Clark, also posted a video from Caesars Palace, giving followers a view of an aisle covered in rose petals.