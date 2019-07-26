The cast of The Hills knows what they did. And now, we are blessed to see it all unfold on television.

While season one of the MTV reboot has already been jam-packed with conflict (a love triangle! family feuds!) there is still so much more to come. "Our cast is just beginning with the drama," Heidi Montag exclusively told E! News at Booby Tape's USA Launch Party at Stanley Social last night. "They are getting used to the cameras, finding their way and there is more drama than ever."

Yes, seriously. "A lot more drama," she continued to tease. "Not necessarily with me."

Come next season—MTV already announced that the reality show will live on—Heidi hopes new meat will help amp up the theatrics. "I'm counting on it," she said. "I think we need some fresh blood to kind of shake things up a bit and keep people on their toes."

Alas, most likely missing from our screens? Stephanie Pratt.