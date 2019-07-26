Are Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink joining the cast of Broadway's Frozen musical? After this performance they might be!

The Stranger Things co-stars took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious and amazing behind-the-scenes video from their time on the set of their hit Netflix series. Between filming scenes for their show in Atlanta, Millie, 15, and Sadie, 17, put on an impressive performance of "For the First Time in Forever" from the iconic Disney movie.

"Frozen The Musical - featuring @sadiesink_ as Anna and @milliebobbybrown as Elsa," Millie captioned the video on Instagram, along with a blue heart.