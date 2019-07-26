Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV
She is not coming. To the stage of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards that is.
The nominations for the annual VMAs were announced earlier this week and, much to the dismay of her fans, Miley Cyrus—and Ashley O—didn't nab a single nod. (ICYMI, Taylor Swiftand Ariana Grande snagged the most nominations, with 10 each, followed by Billie Eilish and Lili Nas X.)
"Guess I'm not watching the VMAs this year," one Smiler quipped on Instagram. "Unless Miley performs." Well, needless to say, this fan will definitely not be tuning in. As the "Mother's Daughter" singer responded, "No f--kin way."
But wait, there's more. "They care more about a f—king green screen than a message to the world," snapped another user. "Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace."
To which Cyrus wrote back saying, "Exactly."
Back in 2013, Cyrus made waves with her tongue-wagging, provocative performance at the award show. Clad in a teddy bear onesie (because why not?), the then 20-year-old twerked on Robin Thicke, grabbed her crotch then stripped down to a nude, latex bikini.
"It was a strategic hot mess," she later explained of the controversial, endlessly talked about antics. "If I wanted a raunchy sex show, I wouldn't have been dressed as a damned bear."
"I just needed to let go of the past in a way," the former Disney darling, married to Liam Hemsworth, continued. "So I felt like I could be the bad bitch I am."
She has certainly dropped that squeaky clean image to become unapologetically herself.
More recently, while chatting with Elle for their August cover, the Black Mirror star revealed she's finally her most confident self.
"At this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I've ever felt," she admitted. "I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I'm never performing for men. They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I'm making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don't think that because some guy thinks I'm hot he's going to buy my record. It doesn't help me.
"
The MTV VMAs, hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on August 26.