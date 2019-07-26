She is not coming. To the stage of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards that is.

The nominations for the annual VMAs were announced earlier this week and, much to the dismay of her fans, Miley Cyrus—and Ashley O⁠—didn't nab a single nod. (ICYMI, Taylor Swiftand Ariana Grande snagged the most nominations, with 10 each, followed by Billie Eilish and Lili Nas X.)

"Guess I'm not watching the VMAs this year," one Smiler quipped on Instagram. "Unless Miley performs." Well, needless to say, this fan will definitely not be tuning in. As the "Mother's Daughter" singer responded, "No f--kin way."

But wait, there's more. "They care more about a f—king green screen than a message to the world," snapped another user. "Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace."

To which Cyrus wrote back saying, "Exactly."