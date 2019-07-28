MONSTA X Is Not Here For Your "Traditional" Notions of Masculinity

When it comes to owning their masculinity, K-pop boy band MONSTA X is perfectly comfortable in their own skin.

The topic came up in a recent interview with GQ UK and the boys did not hold back, so much so that writer Taylor Glasby was taken aback by their forthrightness, noting that "it's rare to see this kind of candour in a K-pop idol" in the article.

Speaking about the restrictive labels that society has on the modern male, rapper I.M. said, "[It's] about loving yourself, caring about yourself. That's first. And we don't think that women should be like ‘this' and men should be like ‘that'."

His fellow band mate Joohoney echoed the sentiment saying, "People talk about masculinity and femininity but, at the end of the day, MONSTA X is there to perform a show and we don't let that affect us. We do what we're good at."