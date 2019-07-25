NCT 127 Talks About The Most Difficult Part Of Shooting "Highway To Heaven"

NCTizens, your boys are back with a brand new music video! This time, the K-pop boy group released an English version of "Highway To Heaven", a track out of their We Are Superhuman EP that dropped in May this year.

The seven-member group just wrapped their incredibly successful world tour titled NCT 127 1st Tour: NEO CITY - The Origin, that spanned across continents from Asia to North America over the span of seven months.

Despite having a tour of this scale, Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Johnny, Doyoung and Jungwoo still managed to squeeze in time to record an English version of "Highway To Heaven" as well as a corresponding music video for the track.