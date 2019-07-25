Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Stands By His ''Clean Conscience" as Drama Escalates

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 7:58 PM

Dinah JaneAndrew Glennon, Amber Portwood, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Amber Portwood's boyfriend Andrew Glennon is standing by his side of the story. 

After cheating rumors threatened to further strain the relationship between the Teen Mom stars, Andrew took to Instagram with his perspective on the ongoing drama.

In case you missed it, Amber and Andrew were in court today regarding her recent domestic battery arrest. There, the MTV reality TV personality was surrounded by several of her co-stars as a judge agreed to lift Amber's no contact-order with her 1-year-old son James. The no-contact order protecting Andrew is still in place, who was allegedly assaulted by Amber in their home on July 5. 

Though the controversial couple has yet to publicly say they've split, at the very least it looks like Andrew might be ready to put the tension behind him. While responding to fans on Instagram, Andrew said he's "already" forgiven his longtime partner but insisted they've found themselves in this position before.

"Wasn't the first time, just the worst time," he wrote. "It's been a long road of trying to heal." 

He added in a separate comment, "Yes, you are right, my plan was to destroy everything that I loved in my world, correction, my ENTIRE world. [sarcasm]." 

Andrew's latest remarks come after he posted a graphic on Instagram that read, "Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience." 

And when some followers advised against airing their dirty laundry for the world to see, Andrew had this to say: "I'm not shading anyone at all. Would you disagree with what I wrote? I'm sure Amber's conscience is perfectly clean. Don't read into it too much, I just don't like being called a cheater when I'm not. If I cheated you wouldn't hear a peep from me, but I'm just not that species of animal so... conscience clean." 

Amber has yet to weigh in on her estranged boyfriend's stance, but previously said on Instagram that the possibility of an affair had left her "heartbroken." 

"She has had trust issues with Andrew on a few fronts," a source also told E! News. "This is just one of them."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 22.

