Kang Daniel Makes His Solo Debut With “What Are You Up To” MV: Watch

Kang Daniel is finally back with his first solo music video, "What Are You Up To", and fans are going wild.

Following a six-month break from the music scene, the K-pop made a summer comeback with his first solo album, Color On Me, along with the release of his first music video yesterday at 6pm KST.

Speaking at a press showcase of the album, Kang explained the meaning behind the album title, "It's not a mini album, it's a special album. I wanted to show people my limitless potential and a wider variety of stages than before. I hope I am able to captivate many people with my unique colours."

The effort that he put into the album was something that he wanted to impress upon fans, too.

"I really didn't have enough time [to prepare this album] so I thought about [the album production] day and night to come up with a quality album despite the lack of time," he said, reported the Korea Herald. "It really was not an easy job to write different stories for the lyrics [of the four tracks]."