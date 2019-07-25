TLC is at it again, with a new sort of mystery docu-drama about a very real scandal in a small town more than 50 years ago.

Over three nights, new series Taken At Birth chronicles attempts to reunite families after a doctor named Thomas Hicks sold over 200 newborn babies from the back steps of his clinic in Georgia. The show is lead by "Hicks Baby" and lead investigator Jane Blasio who has teamed up with Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner to unravel this wild mystery, and there's so much going on here that it seems somewhat shocking it's only a three-night event.

As we learned when the investigators and hosts took the stage at the TV Critics Association summer press tour, mothers were told their babies had died, and many never learned that they had actually survived and had been illegally adopted by other families.