Lizzo has already conquered the world of music, but now she's set her sights on a new realm of the entertainment industry: reality TV.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the singer is revealing that she is ready to be a part of The Bachelorette's "coolest season ever." But first, she has some questions, like, "Do I have to be on The Bachelor to be the Bachelorette?"

While most bachelorette's get their start on The Bachelor, this isn't a requirement. Plus, rules are meant to be broken, right?

One thing is for sure: Lizzo would really shake things up. For starters, she says, "The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes."

And she has just one tiny request for the producers. "It would be mandatory to get my p---y eaten at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed," the "Truth Hurts" singer shares. "It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know."