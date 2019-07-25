Stormi Websterand Kylie Jenner are living the sweet life!

In recent weeks, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed luxurious trips to Turks and Caicos, days by the pool and fabulous games of dress-up. And now Travis Scottis getting in on the action!

Yesterday, Travis and Kylie took the 1-year-old on what Kylie described as an "adventure." Based on her Instagram Story it appears that the trio went to the zoo to see some animals. The mom shared pictures from the outing and it's safe to say that Stormi thoroughly enjoyed her time with her parents. In the photos she gleefully poses with her rock star dad, with one video capturing the pure joy she feels when she is with Travis.

Stormi's laughter was so contagious, Hailey Bieber commented, "Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She's the sweetest!" Relatable!