Becky G Claps Back After Being Accused of Dragging Selena Gomez

Becky G has nothing but love for Selena Gomez!

Earlier this week, a video surfaced online that featured the "Shower" singer playing Seventeen's Latino legends lyric challenge.

When Selena, Cardi B, Ozuna and DJ Snake's hit track "Taki Taki" came on, Becky G shared her reaction to the song.

"Oh I know this one. I'll never forget this one because when I heard it, I was a little confused because it says, ‘Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta' but I don't want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta," she joked. "Like, I want to party. I wouldn't take a nap you know what I'm saying? But of course I know this one."

Some fans took that as Becky G "dragging" Selena. Not so fast!