Porsha Williams' Body Positive Post Is the Self-Love Message Every Woman Needs to Read

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 12:25 PM

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is celebrating her body.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who welcomed her first child in March, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a self-love message with her fans. In the post, Porsha talks about her health journey after giving birth to her baby girl, PJ.

"Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to losing my baby weight!" Porsha wrote alongside a video of herself in a gorgeous dress. "I'm big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn't want to cloud it with worrying about my size."

"I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one! However lately I've decided to start eating healthy and drinking a gang of water and I actually can see some early changes in my body," the Bravo star shared. "I really don't believe in the snap back thing for me too much or put pressure on myself... I'm just celebrating me starting to FEEL like myself again after childbirth."

"I still don't think I'm ready to start working out so I'll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it's just portion control and good food choices," Porsha told her fans. "To all the new mommies out there love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life!!" 

"Ps: Yes I still have a FUPA and I love it!!" Porsha noted, adding the hashtags #MommyNote #CSectionMommy #4MonthsPostPartum.

The 38-year-old star, who called it quits with fiancé Dennis McKinley in June, also took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the father of her child on his birthday.

"Happy 39th Dennis 7/25," Porsha wrote alongside photos of her ex. Back in June, shortly after the split news emerged, Dennis also paid tribute to Porsha on her birthday.

Alongside a photo of Porsha, Dennis wrote on Instagram, "Happy 38! ❤️tbt 6/22/2018."

