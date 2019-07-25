Later on in the cover story, Reinhart opened up about how her life has changed over the past few years.

"Only three years ago, I was eating $2 hot dogs from 7-Eleven every day," the 22-year-old actress shared. "I applied to Urban Outfitters and a tanning salon before I booked Riverdale. It's not like I'm used to this life."

Reinhart also discussed being in the public eye and the pressure the comes along with social media.

"I don't handle it super well," she said. "I am a very paranoid person now because of it. I watch people watching me. I look at their faces to see if they're looking at me, if they know who I am. It's not because I want to be recognized; I'm just trying to prepare myself. It can be startling when they come up to you when you're not expecting it."

