Laina shared that she "didn't understand it" and was really hard on herself because of it.

"I was posting videos and I still really, really wanted to, but at the same time, I would be posting a happy, upbeat video and then I would have like a breakdown and then I would edit the video, post the video and have another breakdown," Laina told her followers.

She went on to talk about her decision to take a break from YouTube in 2017 after moving to Arizona with her boyfriend.

"Taking a small break turned into not posting for an entire year," Laina said. "Then since that last video, it's been another year. And in that year, I have gone to therapy, I have really thought this through, I have time and time again, battled in my head, 'Do I wanna do this? Do I wanna quit YouTube?' And I've come to this point and this moment today where I can confidently sit in front of this camera and say that it's time for me to say goodbye to you guys and officially end this thing that I've been really holding on to and not wanting to let go of."

In her video caption, Laina posted links to support websites such as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Crisis Text Line.

Laina told her fans, "If you need support, please don't hesitate to reach out for help."