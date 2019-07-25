OITNB's Taryn Manning Shares Post About "Crying for Help"

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning has drawn concerns from fans over her latest Instagram post about "crying for help," in which she signals she feels "alone" and "terrorized by cyber criminals."

The 40-year-old actress notes, however, that she is "not suicidal." Manning's rep had no immediate comment on the post.

The actress, who plays inmate Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on the Netflix series, shared a photo of herself backstage with her cast mates and began her post on Thursday by saying she will not be attending the red carpet premiere of Orange Is the New Black' seventh and final season in New York City that afternoon.

"I love you all so much. Have a great premier tonight," she wrote. "I love this photo. I miss you all so much ❤️ I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear."