Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real About Aging and Not Being "F--kable"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Flow x Goop
Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about aging and self-love.
The Oscar winner speaks candidly about getting wrinkles, getting closer to menopause and much more in the premiere episode of goop's new podcast, The Beauty Closet. On the episode, Paltrow, who is the founder and CEO of goop, talks to hosts Jean Godfrey-June and Megan O'Neill about how she's been portrayed in the media over the years and what it's like to age in the public eye.
"I've always felt so funny about my looks," Paltrow admits on the podcast. "I think that it's very rare to think that you're a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman, like I don't see that when I look in the mirror."
The 46-year-old star continues, "I think for me it's more internally feeling...you know, as I go on in life and I feel more and more myself and less judgmental about myself, my values become clearer to me, I can be in integrity all the time, which was much harder when you're a younger woman and you're trying to please and juggling all this stuff."
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for goop
Paltrow goes on to say, "I have this other added bizarre layer, which is I've been considered to be this woman..."
"Beautiful woman," the hosts note.
"Well, you know, that's sort of how I've been considered, not by everyone, but it's a weird thing to be...I don't mean in a pejorative way objectified, but sort of like cast as something and put in a box," Paltrow says. "Then I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, what does it mean to get wrinkles and get closer to menopause? And all these things, and it's like, what happens to your identity as a woman if you're not f--kable and beautiful?"
"What does happen?" the hosts ask.
"Luckily, what's happening at the same time in parallel...you just start to like yourself," Paltrow shares.
"You're like, 'I'd f--k me,'" the hosts say, laughing as Paltrow shares, "And I do!"
"I think you get to a point where it's almost like your sort of pulchritude is waning in a way and your inner beauty is really coming out," the Avengers actress says. "And so, it's this funny shift that's happening, it's like you feel so good, you know who you are, hopefully you value the relationships in your life and your work and your contribution to the world. When you're in your 40s that's the idea, but then you're like, 'Wow, I have crow's feet, damn!'"