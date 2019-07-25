Korean Actress Song Hye-Kyo Takes Legal Action Against Malicious Rumours

37-year-old South Korean actress, Song Hye-kyo has been the talk of the town since the announcement of her split with fellow actor, Song Joong-Ki. With the divorce came lots of speculation and rumours regarding their marriage and people making malicious comments about the actress, which ultimately led to Song to take legal action against them.

Song's agency, UAA made a statement regarding the rumours online, saying, "On July 25, we filed formal complaints with the Bundang Police Station against numerous suspects for spread of false information, defamation of character and insult."

Since the official divorce of the coveted Song-Song couple, the actress has been on the receiving end of malicious comments, with some local online communities spreading false information regarding the couple and what led to the divorce. Although the rumours are baseless, Song's legal team claims that these comments are harmful for Song's image and will not be taken lightly.

Song has reportedly hired lawyers from Kim & Chang to represent her the day after the news broke regarding her divorce. The legal representatives have been quietly collecting evidence for a month in order to summon the perpetrators to court. On 25 July, they made the following statement: