Ah, New York. Alicia Keys calls it the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of", and that's exactly the spirit American luxury brand Coach wants to capture in their new Fall 2019 campaign.

Featuring bold-faced names from fashion and Hollywood — Liu Wen, Kiko Mizuhara, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Jemima Kirke, Lolo Zouaï, Miles Heizer — the raw, quirky images shot by famed photographer Juergen Teller reflect the vibrancy and essence of the city.

"His portrait of our home, New York City, is new and fresh in a way that speaks to my evolved vision for the house and the inclusive, unapologetic and free-spirited attitude that defines us," explained Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director, of the campaign images.

In the series of candid-seeming portraits, Teller and the brand pay homage to instantly recognisable locations around New York City, including the Lower East Side, Central Park, the Manhattan Ferry, Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park.

One can find Michael B. Jordan brooding by the waterfront, or supermodel Liu Wen jauntily perched on a rooftop filled with flowers, overlooking the iconic skyline of the city, while other shots include actress Yara Shahidi posing on the streets ("concrete jungle", indeed!) and Japanese It Girl Kiko Mizuhara casually lounging around New York.