Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan, Liu Wen and More Celebrities Star In Coach's New Campaign

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 6:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Yara Shahidi, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Ah, New York. Alicia Keys calls it the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of", and that's exactly the spirit American luxury brand Coach wants to capture in their new Fall 2019 campaign.

Featuring bold-faced names from fashion and Hollywood — Liu Wen, Kiko Mizuhara, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Jemima Kirke, Lolo Zouaï, Miles Heizer — the raw, quirky images shot by famed photographer Juergen Teller reflect the vibrancy and essence of the city.

"His portrait of our home, New York City, is new and fresh in a way that speaks to my evolved vision for the house and the inclusive, unapologetic and free-spirited attitude that defines us," explained Stuart Vevers, Coach's creative director, of the campaign images.

In the series of candid-seeming portraits, Teller and the brand pay homage to instantly recognisable locations around New York City, including the Lower East Side, Central Park, the Manhattan Ferry, Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park. 

One can find Michael B. Jordan brooding by the waterfront, or supermodel Liu Wen jauntily perched on a rooftop filled with flowers, overlooking the iconic skyline of the city, while other shots include actress Yara Shahidi posing on the streets ("concrete jungle", indeed!) and Japanese It Girl Kiko Mizuhara casually lounging around New York.

Given that the campaign was "inspired by a new cast of 21st Century Dreamers pursuing infinite possibilities in the city of New York", it's cool, louche and oh-so-charming.

Get a first look at the stunning campaign below:

Liu Wen, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Liu Wen

The Chinese supermodel stops to smell the flowers on the Lower East Side.

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Michael B. Jordan

The dapper actor broods beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, with New York City's iconic skyline visible in the background.

Yara Shahidi, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star heads out for a morning stroll around the city.

Article continues below

Kiko Mizuhara, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Kiko Mizuhara

The Japanese fashion plate puts her feet up on the Manhattan Ferry.

Lolo Zouaï, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Lolo Zouaï

American R&B and pop musician Lolo Zouaï takes five in Central Park.

Jemima Kirke, Coach Fall 2019

Courtesy of Coach

Jemima Kirke

Kirke rebels against the buttoned-up Upper East Side lady caricature.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , Top Stories , Asia , Michael B. Jordan , Yara Shahidi , Models , Celebrities

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.