ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo To Hold First Solo Fan Meet In Asia

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 25 Jul. 2019 6:57 PM

Cha Eun-Woo, ASTRO

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

South Korean entertainment company, Fantagio announced that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will be going on his first ever solo fan-meeting tour, covering five countries in Asia. 

On 25 July, Fantagio made the announcement via their social media channels and confirmed that the 22-year-old idol turned actor will be hitting up Hong Kong, Taipei, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Cha is part of the six-member, K-pop boy band, ASTRO, and this will be his first ever solo fan event. 

The fan meet tour is titled, "Just One 10 Minute" which refers to Cha's Naver V Live broadcasts where he frequently interacts with fans. 

The K-pop idol will kick off his tour in Hong Kong on 19 October, followed by Taipei, Bangkok, Manila and Kuala Lumpur over the next eight days.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo & Shin Se-Kyung Talk About Their Upcoming Drama

Cha is currently one of the most buzzed about idols in South Korea, as he is currently starring in the historical romantic drama titled Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday on MBC and has been very well-received by AROHAs (ASTRO's official fandom) and locals alike. 

Check out the details of his fan meet below:

