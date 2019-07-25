ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo To Hold First Solo Fan Meet In Asia

South Korean entertainment company, Fantagio announced that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will be going on his first ever solo fan-meeting tour, covering five countries in Asia.

On 25 July, Fantagio made the announcement via their social media channels and confirmed that the 22-year-old idol turned actor will be hitting up Hong Kong, Taipei, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Cha is part of the six-member, K-pop boy band, ASTRO, and this will be his first ever solo fan event.

The fan meet tour is titled, "Just One 10 Minute" which refers to Cha's Naver V Live broadcasts where he frequently interacts with fans.