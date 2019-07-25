MAMAMOO Releases New Music Video For Their Single "Gleam": Watch

South Korean powerhouse girl group, MAMAMOO has dropped a brand new single titled, "Gleam".

The four-member girl group is known for their impressive vocals and catchy pop songs such as "Wind Flower" and "Mr Ambiguous". On Tuesday, MAMAMOO surprised their fandom, MooMoos with a single and an accompanying music video on their official Youtube channel.

Their single, "Gleam" is a pop song that features a summery and tropical vibe about how the world seems to shine whenever one is with a lover. Many fans thought that it was a summer comeback for the group, however, the single was actually created in collaboration with a South Korean eyewear company, Davich Optical Chain.

Hwasa, Moonbyul, Solar and Wheein are promotional models for the brand and the single is essentially a CF (Commercial Film) for the eyewear company. In the music video, all four members are seen sporting sunglasses and spectacles in different shapes and designs.