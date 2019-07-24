Lil Nas X and BTS' RM Collaborate On "Old Town Road" Remix: Listen

Surprise, ARMYs!

Leader of K-pop super group BTS, RM revealed his collaboration with American rapper, Lil Nas X for a remix of the musician's mega hit song, "Old Town Road".

On 24 July, the buzzed-about American rapper uploaded a remix on his official Youtube channel, aptly titled, "Seoul Town Road" that features an original English verse from RM, himself. His deep voice fit the song perfectly.

"Seoul Town Road with my Ho-Mi @LilNasX," RM tweeted on the official BTS members' account.