Mnet Gives Public Apology & Explanation For Alleged Manipulation of Votes in Produce X 101

South Korean broadcasting company, Mnet has released a public apology regarding the recent controversy around the voting of the final line-up of their debut group, X1. Produce X 101 is a K-pop survival reality show, similar in concept to talent shows such as American Idol, whereby the contestants that receives the highest votes will form a group and debut as X1.

As the show came to an end, Produce X 101 released the final debut lineup of the group X1. X1 consists of 11 members; specifically the top 10 trainees with the most public votes and the 11th member being the trainee with the most overall votes. The trainees that will be making their debut are Lee Eun-sang, Kang Min-hee, Cha Jun-ho, Nam Do-hyun, Lee Han-gyul, Son Dong-pyo, Cho Seung-youn, Song Hyung-jun, Han Seung-woo, Kim Woo-seok and Kim Yo-han.

After the final episode was aired, Produce X 101 came under fire for allegedly synthesising votes — netizens noticed that a strange coincidence in the differences in the total number of votes per contestant.