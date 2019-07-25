Few things are more personal than family planning, and few things can make a person feel more alone than when those plans go to hell.

And perhaps nothing feels worse than when people keep asking about those plans.

At times like those, when a pregnancy is lost or it seems as if getting pregnant at all is going to be impossible, or if the decision has been made to go another route entirely, the desire for privacy is strong, but feeling supported and understood—and not judged—is also of utmost importance.

Such topics were once filed away under "lady troubles" and rarely discussed, at least not openly. Nowadays, however, infertility and the struggle to conceive are refreshingly no longer behind-the-curtain topics (or at least we're well on our way), and as tends to be the case when tackling once-taboo subjects, be it mental health care or learning disabilities or abuse, the stigmas are in retreat in no small part due to famous people using their platform to convey that there's no shame in the struggle and countless women are in it together.

In her 2017 memoir (and in a chapter called "Get Out of My P---y"), Gabrielle Union described the physical side effects of undergoing eight ultimately fruitless rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and "eight or nine miscarriages."