It's not all bad news for fans of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

A source is shedding light on the reason behind the couple's surprising breakup. "Their relationship has always been up and down," the insider explains. "They split this time after an argument while on their break from filming. Cole decided to end the relationship."

However, the source tells E! News that their reconciliation is "inevitable," especially considering they play a couple on Riverdale. "Now that filming is happening again, it is very likely they will mend the relationship and get back together. They spend A LOT of time together on set," the source shares.

The insider adds, "They have a lot of chemistry and it's hard for them to deny that they truly care about each other."

At the moment, the A-listers are still broken up, but the source says they are already "on better terms and are talking about the future."