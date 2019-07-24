REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence is making true crime dreams come true.
The actress has landed the lead role in the highly-anticipated adaptation of the true-crime story Mob Girl, written by Teresa Carpenter. In the film, she will play the infamous Arlyne Brickman of the Colombo crime family, who became an informant for the government and ultimately brought down the famous mob. It will follow Arlyne's humble beginnings in the crime-ridden streets of New York, before delving into the nitty gritty details of how she became one of the FBI's most valuable assets.
And not only will Jennifer play the fierce woman, but she is also slated to produce the film.
There are high hopes for the versatile actress, considering her acclaimed roles in films like American Hustle and Red Sparrow.
Moreover, Lawrence will join a long list of actors who starred in true crime films that will go down in history.
To see which films you should binge to get your true crime fix, check out the list below!
Newmarket Films
Monster
Charlize Theron took home the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for her chilling portrayal of since-executed serial killer Aileen Wuornos in this 2003 drama.
Paramount Pictures
The Wolf of Wall Street
Martin Scorsese brought the outrageous rise and fall of successful stock broker-turned-convicted-criminal Jordan Belfort to life in this 2013 drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Universal Pictures
The Black Dahlia
Perhaps the coldest case in history, this 2006 crime drama starring Scarlett Johansson follows the gruesome murder of Elizabeth Short, whose body was found sliced in half at the waist in 1947.
Merrick Morton /Warner Bros. Ent. and Paramount Pictures.
Zodiac
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr., this 2007 thriller brings to the big screen the captivating investigation into tracking down the famed Zodiac Killer.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Goodfellas
Widely considered one of the best films of all time, Goodfellas stars Robert DeNiro and follows the real life antics of New York City mobster Henry Hill.
Scott Garfield/Fair Hill
Foxcatcher
This 2014 critically-acclaimed drama sees Steve Carell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo at the focal point of a shocking murder in the wrestling world.
Columbia Pictures
Bernie
Jack Black succeeds at the art of dark humor in this 2011 flick chronicling the 1996 murder of wealthy elder Marjorie Nugent at the hands of her 39-year-old caretaker, played by Black.
David Lee/Universal Pictures
American Gangster
Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe star in this powerful true crime drama based on drug dealer Frank Lucas smuggling heroin into the United States on American service planes during the Vietnam War.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Black Mass
A nearly unrecognizable Johnny Depp appears alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Bacon and more in the 2015 drama following ruthless mobster Whitey Bulger.
Universal Studios
Changeling
Based loosely on the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop kidnapping and murder case, Angelina Jolie lives out every parent's nightmare when her child goes missing. The story takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that after being reunited with her son, the little boy is not actually hers.
The Weinstein Company
Bully
The infamous 1993 murder of Bobby Kent takes center stage in this 2001 thriller tracking a group of friends' plot to kill their abusive peer.
DreamWorks
Catch Me If You Can
Though less terrifying than most true crime silver screen adaptations, Leonardo DiCaprio takes on the role of infamous con man Frank Abagnale in this comedic flick. The real life Abagnale was so successful in his illegal endeavors that the FBI even tapped him for his duping skills.
Columbia
In Cold Blood
Novelist Truman Capote's classic retelling of the quadruple family murder in a small town in Kansas still resonates on the big screen even decades after its 1967 release.
David M. Benett/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images
The Devil in the White City
DiCaprio is set to star as one of America's first known serial killers, H.H. Holmes, who is said to have lured upwards of 200 of his victims to a hotel he dubbed the "Murder Castle."
Fox Searchlight Pictures
True Story
The 2015 mystery flick explores the relationship between convicted murderer Christian Longo (James Franco) and the man he pretends to be while hiding out from authorities, journalist Michael Finkel (Jonah Hill).
Miramar
Heavenly Creatures
We see Kate Winslet in her 1994 big screen debut alongside Melanie Lynskey as a pair of New Zealand-based teenagers that in 1954 plotted and murdered one of the girls' mothers.
Warner Bros.
A Cry in the Dark
"The dingo took my baby!" is the iconic line that has since become a pop culture staple referenced in shows like Seinfeld, The Simpsons and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In its 1988 film adaptation, Mery Streep stars as the falsely-accused mother who spent more than three years in prison for the murder of her baby daughter. The conviction was overturned when investigators found, in fact, that a dingo had killed Azaria Chamberlain.
Peninsula Films
Dahmer
Jeremy Renner offers a chilling portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 horror spectacle, which tracked one of history's most notorious serial murder, rape and dismemberment of 17 men and boys.
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
From Hell
The infamous tale of serial killer Jack the Ripper came to life through the eyes of Depp, who stars as the well-oiled investigator tasked with cracking the case.
Greycat Films
Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer
This 1986 rated "X" horror film was loosely based on serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole, who together were convicted of murdering more than 150 people.
Millennium Films
The Iceman
James Franco, Winona Ryder and Michael Shannon portray the terrifying story of convicted hit man Richard Kuklinski, who later confessed to murdering between 100-250 men across four decades.