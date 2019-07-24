Totally in awe of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's muscles? Don't worry, you are not alone.

Before moviegoers get to experience Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on the big screen, a few co-stars can't help but gush about one actor's physical skills.

"I'm really impressed with [Dwayne's] fitness regime, how he looks after his body. He definitely inspired me," Idris Elba shared with E! News before the film's release. "I'm not a gym person. I like training for fighting and stuff but what he does is very specific and he looks after every muscle group he has. It's incredible."

As for Jason Statham, he warns admirers that you won't be seeing him shirtless in this movie. Dwayne, however, may not be able to say the same thing.

"This is one of the very few movies where I don't take my shirt off in," he shared. "Dwayne looks incredible."