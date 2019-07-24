Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Wed., 24 Jul. 2019 10:25 AM
If you love shopping the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—which is still going on strong—wait until you check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale!
Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:
When is the 2019 Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale?
The sale runs in two phases:
• Early access begins today, July 24—so if you're a Nordy Club member, get shopping now!
• The public sale begins online July 25, with up to 75% off over 21,000 items.
• The sale lasts through July 28.
What is "First to Shop" Clear the Rack?
Nordy Club members with Insider status and above are first to shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. You can shop a whole day before anyone else. Plus, take extra 25% off clearance items if you enter your mobile number or pay with your Nordstrom card at checkout.
What about shipping?
During the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, you get free shipping on all orders over $100.
What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale?
Really, what won't? The sale features up tp 75% off fashion, beauty, home and even kids items are part of the sale, so you can treat yourself while back-to-school shopping for your mini-mes. And brands? We're talking Madewell, Free People, Theory, Topshop, Something Navy, Philosophy, Marc Jacobs, Too Faced, you name it.
So whether your an Nordy Club Insider or not (though we def recommend joining the Nordy Club), start adding item to you cart now—before they're gone!
