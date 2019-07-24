It's a tale of two bachelor parties on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, the ladies of Jersey Shore are planning a very PG-rated bachelor party for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino said they told the ladies they agree with them about keeping things tame, but of course they've got their own plans.

"The Situation used to be The Situation, I mean girls used to beg to see his abs," Pauly says in the exclusive sneak peek. "I'm not going to let this man go out on his bachelor party and leave that in the fates of the girls handling it."