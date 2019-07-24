Produce X 101 Faces Possible Legal Action On Suspicion of Vote Manipulation

On the morning of July 24, Congressman Ha Tae-kyung of the Bareun Future Party stepped up to address the vote-rigging controversy on his personal Facebook.

"The vote manipulation of such an audition show for young people is an obvious job scam and unreasonable recruitment. They cheated and hurt fans – who sent messages to vote for their idols," he said, according to MK Sports.

Then, he pointed out the evidence, "It can be almost confirmed that the results of the votes were fake. The number of votes from 1st rank to 20th rank is a multiple (1st rank multiplied by 178, 20th multiplied by 38, all the same) of constant 7,494,44 (0,05% of the total votes). When I asked mathematicians, they said the possibility of getting the combination of these 20 numbers from 1st rank to 20th rank is nearly 0% in math. This means that the voting results had been programmed beforehand."

"We definitely have to rely on the investigation of the prosecutor side to clarify the truth of this case," he said at the end of his post.

"If it is revealed that there was corrupt solicitation between entertainment agencies and [‘Produce X 101'] production staff that led to the manipulation of votes, the law on occupational breach of trust can be applied as well," Lawyer Lee Ji-yoon of the Korea Communications Commission explained further to Money Today TheL.