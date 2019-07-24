10 Things You Didn’t Know About Marvel's New Asian Superhero Simu Liu

When news broke of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest inclusion at the San Diego Comic-Con just a mere few days ago, it properly broke the Internet.

The yet to be released superhero flick Shang-Chi And the Legend Of The Ten Rings is another win for representation and diversity in Hollywood, and stars award winning Chinese-Canadian actor and heartthrob Simu Liu.

Speaking at Comic-Con last Saturday, the actor was still shock. "I was cast on Tuesday. I screen-tested on Sunday in New York. This is the the craziest, craziest dream," he said, according to Buzzfeed.

Add to that the fact that he actually asked for the job on Twitter back in December 2018, and this casting seems to be written in the stars for the dashing actor.

"OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi" the actor tweeted.

Following his big reveal at Comic-Con, he followed up cheekily, "Thanks for getting back to me."