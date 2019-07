K-Pop Girl Group Oh My Girl Is Making a Summer Comeback

Fans of K-pop group Oh My Girl, rejoice, for they just announced a summer comeback!

The group's label WM Entertainment confirmed the news to media outlets on 24 July.

"Oh My Girl has been confirmed to make a comeback with a summer package album in early August," said the agency in a statement.

The group's most recent comeback was in May this year, where they released their first full album The Fifth Season, taking home first place trophies with their lead single "The Fifth Season (SSFWL)".