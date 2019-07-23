Chanyeol Underwent Surgery Ahead of EXO-SC's Debut

Courtesy of SM Entertainment
K-pop superstar Chanyeol recently admitted that he went for surgery ahead of the EXO-SC sub-unit debut — but it's probably not for the reason that you're thinking.
At a showcase for What A Life, his new music album produced together with fellow EXO member Sehun, the singer revealed the crucial reason: Vocal cord cysts.
"I developed vocal cord cysts while working on this album. So, I had to get surgery," he said, according to SBS Star. "But the surgery went really well. I also recovered so fast that my doctor even asked me how I was recovering that fast."
He also assured his fans of his full recovery, "I'm fine now, by the way. I actually feel like I can sing better after the surgery."
Chanyeol and Sehun recently debuted their highly anticipated album as a duo. Their debut album features six tracks: "What a life", "Just us 2", "Closer to you", "Borderline", "Roller Coaster", and "Daydreamin". The title track has already garnered over six million views on YouTube. The pair also worked with hip-hop group, Dynamic Duo, who helped to produce the mini-album, as well as artists like Gaeko, who features in "Just us 2".
