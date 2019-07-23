Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Return to Mexico for Their 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 23 Jul. 2019 12:58 PM

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine

BACKGRID

Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo...because they're vacationing for their anniversary. 

The beloved Hollywood husband and wife jetted off to Mexico on the heels of their fifth wedding anniversary last week. 

According to a source, the Mr. and Mrs. have been hanging out at their home there. The trip has featured golf for the musician and pool time for the supermodel, as well as a romantic walk on the beach for the couple. Per the source, the two have also visited the clubhouse and hung out with friends. 

"They seem to be in their happy place and they know it well," the source said. "They love Cabo and it's a special place for them. They come often for birthdays and important times just to get away and relax. This time is no different. They seem very happy and in love. They are all smiles and very lovey dovey holding hands and putting their arms around each other every where they go."

Adam Levine Is Leaving The Voice After 16 Seasons

It's a fitting place for the wife and husband to get away to as they tied the knot in Mexico back in July 2014. At the time, the two exchanged vows inside a tent at Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo in front of 300 guests and officiated by Jonah Hill

s

Since that special day, the pair have welcomed two daughters together, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.  

While it's been quite the eventful ride so far, Behati summed it all up on Instagram, writing, "5 years baby."

Happy Anniversary, you two!

