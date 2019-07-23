Ree Drummond's daughter is putting any and all legal drama behind her.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Paige Drummond took to Instagram where she documented her time at a Christian summer camp with friends.

"This past week at kamp has been filled with pure joy!!" she shared on social media with a collage of photos. "Jesus fills this place up and works through these people in such amazing ways! 3 more weeks let's goooo :-)."

Whether enjoying time by the lake, eating burgers or going to the laundry facility, Paige appeared to be having a great time with old and new friends.

And in a recent post, Paige's mom expressed how proud and supportive she was. "Love you so much and miss you already," Ree shared in the comments section.