K-Pop Boy Band Pentagon Talk Music Inspiration and Rocking It Out

Formed in 2015, K-pop boy band PENTAGON is arguably one of South Korea's most popular acts — even a dating scandal couldn't derail their popularity.

But, first things first: The nine-member band consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok, who were created through Mnet's reality TV show, Pentagon Maker. Mnet is the brains behind some of South Korea's most enthralling K-pop band creation programs, their most well-known being the Produce 101 franchise.

Originally a 10-member squad, the group was rocked with scandal after member E'Dawn publicly left the group and Cube Entertainment after it was revealed that he was dating fellow K-pop artist HyunA for two years. Previously, E'Dawn, HyunA and fellow PENTAGON member Hui were in the same co-ed group, Triple H, in 2017.

The group then made their comeback this past July with their EP Sum(me:r) to a warm reception. The reason for its popularity? "We think that we are able to showcase more unique points in this album," band member Jinho explained.

Currently on their world tour, the group stopped by Singapore for HallyuPopFest and talked to E! Asia about their creative process, their music inspirations at the moment, and what fans can expect from their PRISM concert.